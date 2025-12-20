Voya Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BXP, Inc. $BXP

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,492,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,507 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BXP were worth $110,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in BXP during the second quarter worth approximately $306,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of BXP by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 52,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in BXP by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,138,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,787,000 after buying an additional 472,221 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in BXP by 10.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in BXP by 16.7% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 114,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after acquiring an additional 16,290 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BXP

In related news, EVP John J. Stroman sold 16,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $1,215,198.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $300,480.40. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,710 shares of company stock valued at $5,107,771. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of BXP in a report on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised BXP to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on BXP in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on BXP from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of BXP from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.10.

BXP News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting BXP this week:

Positive Sentiment: BXP sold a 409,000?square?foot Needham, MA campus for $132M, a disposition that will generate cash and help recycle capital from suburban assets. 409K SF Needham Campus Trades For $132M

Positive Sentiment: BXP sold a Cambridge office tower to a Fidelity?affiliated buyer for $170M — another monetization of office real estate that boosts liquidity and shows demand from institutional buyers in the Boston market. BXP sells Cambridge tower to Fidelity-affiliated firm for $170M

Positive Sentiment: BXP acquired a D.C. office building for $55M and plans a redevelopment backed by an anchor lease with law firm Sidley Austin — adds an income?producing asset and development upside in a high?demand market. BXP Buys D.C. Office Building for $55M, Plans Redevelopment Following Sidley Austin Anchor Lease

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple near?term and FY2026/2027 EPS estimates modestly (Q2/Q3 2027 and FY2026/FY2027), reflecting slightly stronger outlook for earnings — supportive for consensus EPS near management guidance. (Zacks research note)

Positive Sentiment: BXP declared a $0.70 quarterly dividend (ex?dividend Dec 31, record Dec 31, payable Jan 29), implying a ~4.1% yield — maintains income appeal for REIT investors.

BXP Price Performance

Shares of BXP opened at $68.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.99. BXP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.22 and a fifty-two week high of $79.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50.

BXP (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $871.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.88 million. BXP had a positive return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 5.82%.The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. BXP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.890-6.920 EPS. Research analysts predict that BXP, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

BXP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. BXP’s dividend payout ratio is -220.47%.

BXP Profile

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company’s portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

Featured Articles

