Deere & Company $DE Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 72.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 565,643 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $99,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,372,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,376,279,000 after buying an additional 309,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,386,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,297,913,000 after acquiring an additional 64,262 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,541,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,810,807,000 after purchasing an additional 111,627 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $1,578,243,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,020,000 after purchasing an additional 236,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan trimmed its price target to $460 (from $480) and kept a “neutral” rating — a modest reduction to the stock’s upside case that may cap near-term gains. MarketScreener

Representative Julie Johnson reported a sale of DE shares — an insider sale that investors often watch, but by itself doesn’t confirm a change in company fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut multiple near-term and medium-term EPS forecasts across Deere’s 2026–2028 fiscal periods, and maintains a “Hold” rating — suggesting reduced earnings visibility: notable moves include Q1 2026 EPS cut to $1.99 from $2.83, FY2026 to $16.74 from $18.83, Q2 2027 to $6.19 from $7.24, Q3 2027 to $5.68 from $6.44, and FY2027 to $21.55 from $24.20. These downgrades signal expectations for weaker near-term profits and are the primary reason the stock is under pressure today.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $543.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $609.00 to $612.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.70.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 11,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.08, for a total transaction of $5,553,888.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 112,453 shares in the company, valued at $56,235,496.24. This trade represents a 8.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DE opened at $470.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $403.01 and a twelve month high of $533.78. The company has a market cap of $127.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $471.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $486.77.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.96 by ($0.03). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 11.00%.The company had revenue of $12.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 35.01%.

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company’s principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

