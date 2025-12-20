Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. $OWL

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,839,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,919 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $65,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,294,000. HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 276.8% during the second quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,704,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190,380 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 587.0% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,033,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,231 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,948,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,475 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,178,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,994 shares during the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer set a $25.00 target price on Blue Owl Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Alan Kirshenbaum acquired 33,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $500,672.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,670 shares in the company, valued at $500,672.90. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc S. Lipschultz bought 69,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,049,124.78. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 79,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,740. The trade was a 746.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 395,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,952,393. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

NYSE:OWL opened at $15.39 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $26.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average of $17.66. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 256.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $687.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,500.00%.

Blue Owl Capital News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Blue Owl Capital this week:

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital is a global alternative asset manager that focuses on private credit, direct lending and equity-related strategies for institutional investors. Headquartered in New York, the firm develops and manages a range of private markets products designed to provide capital solutions to middle-market and larger corporate borrowers, as well as liquidity and partnership arrangements with private equity firms and other alternative managers.

Its core activities include direct lending and credit strategies that provide senior, unitranche and other structured loan products to companies across industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.