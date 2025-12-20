SES AI (NYSE:SES) Trading Up 8.5% – Time to Buy?

Shares of SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) traded up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.07 and last traded at $1.9750. 1,561,340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 16,529,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SES. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SES AI in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on SES AI from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

SES AI Stock Up 0.3%

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.59. The company has a market cap of $702.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.56.

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). SES AI had a negative net margin of 490.03% and a negative return on equity of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SES AI Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SES AI news, insider Hong Gan sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,253,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,243.40. This trade represents a 10.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SES AI by 42.9% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SES AI by 35.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 20,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SES AI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in SES AI by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 38,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 21,934 shares in the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

