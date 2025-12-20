Plato Gold (CVE:PGC) Shares Down 14.3% – Time to Sell?

Plato Gold Corp. (CVE:PGC – Get Free Report) shares fell 14.3% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 146,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 58,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Plato Gold Trading Down 14.3%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$6.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -0.30.

Plato Gold Company Profile

Plato Gold Corp., an exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of gold and rare mineral properties in Canada. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

