Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC) Director Matthew Forstenhausler Acquires 1,000 Shares

Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SPMC – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Forstenhausler bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,318 shares in the company, valued at $99,524.80. This represents a 15.83% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sound Point Meridian Capital Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE:SPMC opened at $13.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.44 million, a PE ratio of 67.43 and a beta of 0.25. Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.01.

Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.45 million.

Sound Point Meridian Capital Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Sound Point Meridian Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 1,500.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPMC. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Compass Point set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $18.50 target price on shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Sound Point Meridian Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Everest Management Corp. bought a new stake in Sound Point Meridian Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,303,000. Kim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $192,821,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital by 35.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 77,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 20,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000.

About Sound Point Meridian Capital

Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in third-party collateralized loan obligation equity and mezzanine tranches. Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc is based in NEW YORK.

