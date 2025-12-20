Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Receives $207.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $207.4286.

Several research firms have recently commented on HLI. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $192.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE HLI opened at $176.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.95. Houlihan Lokey has a 52-week low of $137.99 and a 52-week high of $211.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.44.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 16.62%.The firm had revenue of $659.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter worth $33,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc is a global investment bank and financial services firm founded in 1972 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The company specializes in advisory services across a broad range of transaction types and financial matters. Since its founding, Houlihan Lokey has grown to serve corporations, financial sponsors, and government entities worldwide, providing expertise in complex and high-stakes engagements.

The firm’s core service offerings include mergers and acquisitions advisory, capital markets advisory, financial restructuring and distressed M&A, and valuation and fairness opinions.

