Xtrackers Artificial Intelligence and Big Data ETF (XAIX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 19th

Xtrackers Artificial Intelligence and Big Data ETF (NASDAQ:XAIX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1225 per share on Monday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th.

Xtrackers Artificial Intelligence and Big Data ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XAIX opened at $42.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.18. Xtrackers Artificial Intelligence and Big Data ETF has a 1-year low of $26.95 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The company has a market cap of $86.68 million, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.34.

About Xtrackers Artificial Intelligence and Big Data ETF

The Xtrackers Artificial Intelligence and Big Data ETF (XAIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Global AI and Big Data index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of companies with exposure to the broad theme of artificial intelligence and big data. The funds selection process considers its tie to specific sub-themes and various factors. XAIX was launched on Aug 2, 2024 and is issued by Xtrackers.

