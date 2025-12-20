Voya Investment Management LLC Has $127.84 Million Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial $SYF

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,803,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080,389 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $127,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 5,787.5% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 337.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Darrell Owens sold 2,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $221,245.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,425.92. This trade represents a 15.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $2,329,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 127,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,252,880. This represents a 20.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 55,075 shares of company stock worth $4,036,892 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of SYF opened at $84.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.46. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $40.54 and a one year high of $86.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 15.84%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.10%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants’ checkout experiences.

