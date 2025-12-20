10,504 Shares in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF $IHF Acquired by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHF opened at $47.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.09 million, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.38. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a twelve month low of $40.57 and a twelve month high of $54.93.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

