Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 on December 31st

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.745 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This is a 0.7% increase from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Down 2.2%

UHT opened at $41.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.93. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 7.37.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE: UHT) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, financing and development of healthcare-related properties. The company’s primary focus is on sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions with hospitals, healthcare systems and senior living operators. Its portfolio includes medical office buildings, hospitals, outpatient facilities, senior housing communities and life science research facilities, all structured to provide long-term, triple-net leases with established healthcare providers.

UHT’s real estate holdings are diversified across key markets throughout the United States, from major metropolitan areas to growing suburban regions.

