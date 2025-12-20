Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOODN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd.

Gladstone Commercial Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:GOODN opened at $23.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.62. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.35.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ: GOODN) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in acquiring, owning and operating single-tenant industrial and office properties throughout the United States. The company focuses on net?leased assets, where tenants assume responsibility for property taxes, insurance and maintenance, providing Gladstone Commercial with predictable, long?term income streams. Its investment strategy targets properties occupied by creditworthy lessees under leases that typically range from five to twenty years in term.

Founded in 2003 and publicly listed in 2005, Gladstone Commercial is externally managed by Gladstone Management Corporation, an affiliate led by industry veteran David Gladstone.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.