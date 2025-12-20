One Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd.

One Liberty Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 339.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect One Liberty Properties to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.3%.

OLP stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00. One Liberty Properties has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average of $22.39.

One Liberty Properties ( NYSE:OLP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $23.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.18 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that One Liberty Properties will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

One Liberty Properties, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and management of net leased commercial properties. The company focuses on single-tenant retail, office and industrial assets that are subject to long-term, triple-net leases, shifting operating responsibilities—such as maintenance, insurance and taxes—to the tenant. One Liberty’s strategy emphasizes creditworthy tenants, lease durations that provide predictable cash flow and geographically diversified holdings.

Since its founding in 1988 and incorporation as a REIT in 1993, One Liberty has assembled a portfolio of more than 130 properties spanning retail convenience centers, quick-service restaurants, automotive service stations, office buildings and light industrial facilities.

