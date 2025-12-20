Wedmont Private Capital Takes Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF $VUSB

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,748,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,515 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 74.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,518,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,161 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 1,253,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,510,000 after purchasing an additional 463,934 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 298.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 394,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,682,000 after buying an additional 295,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4,415.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 285,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,255,000 after acquiring an additional 279,533 shares in the last quarter.

BATS VUSB opened at $49.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.89 and a 200-day moving average of $49.84. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.43 and a 52-week high of $49.98.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

