PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AIOT shares. Zacks Research upgraded PowerFleet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AIOT

PowerFleet Stock Performance

Shares of AIOT stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 1.35. PowerFleet has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $8.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.80.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $111.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.51 million. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 9.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PowerFleet will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PowerFleet

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in PowerFleet in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 784.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 100.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerFleet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PowerFleet, Inc (NASDAQ: AIOT) develops and delivers Internet of Things (IoT)–based telematics and asset-tracking solutions designed to help businesses monitor, manage and optimize fleets of vehicles and industrial equipment. Its core offerings include wireless sensors, GPS tracking devices and cloud-hosted software platforms that provide real-time visibility into vehicle whereabouts, usage patterns, fuel consumption and maintenance needs. The company’s systems also support regulatory compliance and safety monitoring, enabling customers to reduce operational costs, minimize theft and improve overall asset utilization.

The company’s hardware portfolio features RFID readers, active and passive tags, onboard diagnostics (OBD) adapters and temperature or motion sensors that can be deployed on trucks, trailers, forklifts, containers and other high-value assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.