Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 1,916 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Jackson Square Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Compass Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Caterpillar
In other news, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.29, for a total value of $8,673,808.14. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 448,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,457,335.17. This represents a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 8,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.18, for a total value of $4,666,353.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 41,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,669,312.16. This represents a 16.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 79,061 shares of company stock worth $41,949,366 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Caterpillar Trading Up 1.8%
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 47.16% and a net margin of 14.34%.Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.
Caterpillar Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 31.01%.
Key Headlines Impacting Caterpillar
Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Bernstein raised its price target on CAT to $630 from $557, signaling upgraded earnings/volume expectations and giving investors a higher valuation anchor for the stock. Caterpillar price target raised to $630 from $557 at Bernstein
- Positive Sentiment: A Zacks piece highlights Caterpillar as one of three manufacturers benefiting from supply-chain reshoring into 2026, which supports stronger domestic sales, parts demand and shorter lead times — positive for order visibility and margins. 3 Manufacturing Stocks Benefiting From Supply-Chain Shifts Into 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar will show new motor graders, a dozer and an excavator at ConExpo 2026 — product refreshes can spur replacement cycles and aftermarket revenue, supporting near- to mid-term sales growth. Caterpillar to Reveal New Motor Graders, Dozer, Excavator at ConExpo 2026
- Positive Sentiment: A Financial Post article reports a Canadian Caterpillar dealer on a record run amid a construction boom, evidence of strong end-market demand that can lift unit sales and parts/service revenue. Canada’s Building Push Puts Caterpillar Dealer on a Record Run
- Neutral Sentiment: A Zacks comparison of CAT vs. KMTUY reiterates CAT’s revenue-revival thesis and infrastructure tailwinds but also reminds investors to weigh valuation and competitive factors — supportive context but not new company-specific news. CAT vs. KMTUY: Which Heavy Equipment Stock is the Better Buy?
- Negative Sentiment: Earlier headlines noted Caterpillar shares contributed to a Dow decline, a reminder that broader market volatility can push the stock down even with positive company-specific news. Caterpillar, NVIDIA Corp. share losses lead Dow’s 132-point fall
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $729.00 price target (up previously from $582.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Caterpillar from $594.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.00.
About Caterpillar
Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off?highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.
In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.
