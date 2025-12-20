Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRNT. Zacks Research upgraded Ceragon Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Monday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Ceragon Networks by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 283.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 58.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,727 shares in the last quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Ceragon Networks by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 87,967 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter. 13.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRNT stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. Ceragon Networks has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25. The stock has a market cap of $190.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $85.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.48 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. is a global provider of wireless backhaul solutions, specializing in high-capacity, low-latency connectivity for mobile operators and private networks. The company designs and manufactures a portfolio of microwave and millimeter-wave equipment that serves as a fiber alternative for carrying voice, data and video traffic between cell sites and core networks. Ceragon’s solutions are engineered to support the rigorous performance requirements of modern 4G and 5G deployments, with an emphasis on scalability, reliability and efficient spectrum utilization.

The company’s product lineup includes point-to-point and multi-point radio platforms, as well as software-driven network management tools that enable operators to plan, deploy and monitor end-to-end transport networks.

