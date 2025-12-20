Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). In a filing disclosed on December 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Transdigm Group stock on November 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/20/2025.

Transdigm Group Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Transdigm Group stock opened at $1,277.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.94. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,183.60 and a 52-week high of $1,623.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,315.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,385.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $10.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.33 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 21.69%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.83 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 36.490-38.530 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Transdigm Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Transdigm Group in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,420.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,775.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transdigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,576.29.

Institutional Trading of Transdigm Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,814,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,982,225,000 after acquiring an additional 121,049 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,489,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,552,028,000 after buying an additional 254,750 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,388,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,148,536,000 after buying an additional 45,550 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,379,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,136,719,000 after buying an additional 367,756 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,207,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,909,850,000 after acquiring an additional 203,997 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Transdigm Group

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,340.00, for a total value of $5,226,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,824,000. The trade was a 52.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Stein sold 17,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,362.29, for a total transaction of $23,875,494.54. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,113,561.82. This trade represents a 68.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 150,311 shares of company stock worth $200,845,727 in the last three months. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company’s product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset’s life cycle.

TransDigm’s operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

