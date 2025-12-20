Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA). In a filing disclosed on December 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Coterra Energy stock on November 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/20/2025.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.33 and a one year high of $29.95. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.33.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 23.25%.The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 40.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in Coterra Energy by 190.1% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTRA. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Johnson Rice decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy (NYSE: CTRA) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company focused on the development, production and optimization of onshore hydrocarbon resources in the United States. The company’s operations center on the exploration, drilling, completion and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), with an emphasis on maximizing operational efficiency and capital discipline across its asset base.

Its business activities include identifying and developing resource-rich acreage, operating producing wells, managing reservoir performance and marketing produced hydrocarbons to a range of midstream and energy customers.

