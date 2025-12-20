AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Insider Victoria Valenzuela Sells 7,609 Shares

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 7,609 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.13, for a total value of $5,000,102.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 277,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,097,294.30. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:APP opened at $721.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.55, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $617.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $511.23. AppLovin Corporation has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $745.61.
AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 258.49% and a net margin of 51.27%.AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and margin commentary — Q3 margin strength is being highlighted as a driver of accelerating profitability and operating leverage, supporting higher earnings expectations and reinforcing the bull case. AppLovin’s Margin Engine Fuels its Accelerating Momentum
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish coverage and “case against the shorts” narrative — MarketBeat and other outlets argue fundamentals, rising analyst targets and heavy short interest could produce continued upside or a short squeeze if results keep coming in strong. Don’t Bet Against AppLovin: The Case Against the Shorts
- Positive Sentiment: Price-target upgrades and broker notes — Recent upgrades/raised targets (including Benchmark/Wedbush commentary about AppLovin’s ad leadership) add momentum and give traders a reason to buy into the narrative. AppLovin Seen as Dominant in Mobile Ads as Wedbush Highlights Unity’s Turnaround
- Neutral Sentiment: Insider sale disclosed — An executive sold ~7,609 shares at ~$657 on Dec 18 (2.67% reduction in her holding). The size is material in $ terms but not a major position shift; investors often view routine insider sales as neutral unless part of a pattern. SEC Filing — Insider Sale
- Neutral Sentiment: Options market interest — Elevated options activity suggests institutional players are positioning for further movement, but flow can indicate both speculative and hedging behavior. AppLovin’s Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking
- Negative Sentiment: High valuation and public criticism — Prominent commentators (e.g., Jim Cramer) have flagged APP’s rich multiple and suggested trimming exposure after a big run, which can pressure sentiment among retail and tactical traders. Jim Cramer on AppLovin: “I’m Not Lovin’ as Much”
- Negative Sentiment: Legal and short-seller overhang — Recent reporting and price?target downdrafts earlier in the year tied to a class?action suit and short?seller reports remain a tail?risk; those issues have driven past volatility and could produce downside if new negative news emerges. AppLovin Price Prediction and Forecast
A number of equities analysts recently commented on APP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on AppLovin from $745.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AppLovin from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research downgraded AppLovin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $695.90.
AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.
Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.
