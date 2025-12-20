AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Insider Victoria Valenzuela Sells 7,609 Shares

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 7,609 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.13, for a total value of $5,000,102.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 277,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,097,294.30. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:APP opened at $721.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.55, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $617.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $511.23. AppLovin Corporation has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $745.61.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 258.49% and a net margin of 51.27%.AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APP. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its position in AppLovin by 6.5% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 114,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,523,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 13.6% in the second quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on AppLovin from $745.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AppLovin from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research downgraded AppLovin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $695.90.

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

