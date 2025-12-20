Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Stock Holdings Increased by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 92.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.7% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 67.6% in the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 28,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,427,000 after acquiring an additional 11,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $612.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Leerink Partners upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $656.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $616.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 1,058 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.26, for a total transaction of $622,379.08. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,698,558.62. This trade represents a 7.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.10, for a total value of $4,104,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,400,668.20. This trade represents a 5.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 149,271 shares of company stock valued at $86,507,282 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO opened at $567.01 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $610.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $569.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $496.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.The company had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

