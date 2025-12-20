KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,194 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 119,891,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,435,654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810,344 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 107.4% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,204,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285,095 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $153,816,000. SWF LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5,421.6% in the 2nd quarter. SWF LLC now owns 1,868,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13,300.9% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,732,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $66.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.35 and its 200 day moving average is $64.24. The stock has a market cap of $102.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $68.22.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

