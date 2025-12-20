ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Downgraded to Strong Sell Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

ARR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ARMOUR Residential REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

ARR opened at $17.41 on Thursday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $19.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 435.25 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day moving average is $16.14.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.25 million. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 9.01%.During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.5%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,200.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the third quarter worth $177,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the third quarter worth $42,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the third quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the third quarter valued at $164,000. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) is a mortgage real estate investment trust that was formed in 2008 to acquire and manage a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). The company’s investments are primarily agency-sponsored and agency-guaranteed RMBS issued by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises, along with credit risk transfer securities and select non-agency residential and multifamily RMBS. By focusing on high-quality mortgage assets, ARMOUR Residential REIT seeks to generate stable income and preserve capital through diversified exposure to the U.S.

