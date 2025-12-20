KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Downgraded by Zacks Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Research cut shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of KB Financial Group in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of KB Financial Group stock opened at $85.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.11. KB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $46.38 and a twelve month high of $92.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.48.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 508.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 152,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,631,000 after purchasing an additional 127,823 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 18.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 751,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,039,000 after purchasing an additional 116,293 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 12.7% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 757,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,735,000 after purchasing an additional 85,231 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in KB Financial Group by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 171,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,180,000 after buying an additional 77,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 845,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,835,000 after buying an additional 70,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Inc is a South Korea-based financial holding company that offers a broad range of banking and financial services. Headquartered in Seoul and listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker KB, the group operates through a set of specialized subsidiaries to provide integrated financial solutions for retail, corporate and institutional clients.

The company’s principal businesses include retail and corporate banking, securities and investment banking, insurance (life and non-life), asset management, credit card and consumer finance, and leasing.

