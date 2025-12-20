SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF $FEZ Stake Boosted by Matauro LLC

Matauro LLC lifted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,138 shares during the quarter. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Matauro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Matauro LLC owned approximately 0.34% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $15,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 178,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 40,728 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Concord Asset Management LLC VA bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,494,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 77.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 14,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $64.62 on Friday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $65.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.06.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index. The EURO STOXX Index is a broad liquid subset of the STOXX Europe 600 Index. The Index captures approximately 60% of the free-float market capitalization of the EURO STOXX Total Market Index, which in turn covers approximately 95% of the free float market capitalization of the represented countries.

