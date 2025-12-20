Matauro LLC Has $6.67 Million Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. $MARA

Matauro LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 365,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,031 shares during the period. Marathon Digital accounts for 1.1% of Matauro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Matauro LLC owned 0.10% of Marathon Digital worth $6,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 375.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 303.6% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 38.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.56.

Marathon Digital Price Performance

NASDAQ MARA opened at $10.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.01. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 5.42.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $252.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.58 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 100.82% and a negative return on equity of 2.59%. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Marathon Digital

In other Marathon Digital news, General Counsel Zabi Nowaid sold 25,113 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $398,543.31. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 723,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,476,168.32. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $296,228.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,555,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,292,616.53. This trade represents a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,286,669. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marathon Digital

(Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company specializing in the mining and acquisition of bitcoin. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, the firm employs high-performance application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) miners and proprietary software to secure the Bitcoin network and expand its crypto-mining footprint. Marathon Digital focuses on operational efficiency and scalability, while maintaining rigorous standards for regulatory compliance and corporate governance.

The company operates multiple large-scale mining facilities throughout North America, including sites in Texas, Montana and New York.

See Also

