Matauro LLC Invests $466,000 in Flowco Holdings Inc. $FLOC

Matauro LLC bought a new position in Flowco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FLOC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Flowco by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its stake in Flowco by 38.0% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Flowco in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Flowco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000.
In other Flowco news, EVP Chad Roberts sold 55,173 shares of Flowco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $1,007,458.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 332,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,068,291.02. This trade represents a 14.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 83,883 shares of company stock worth $1,548,331 over the last 90 days.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Flowco’s dividend payout ratio is 10.67%.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLOC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Flowco in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Flowco in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Flowco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Flowco in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.
We are a leading provider of production optimization, artificial lift and methane abatement solutions for the oil and natural gas industry. Our products and services include a full range of equipment and technology solutions that enable our customers to efficiently and cost-effectively maximize the profitability and economic lifespan of the production phase of their operations. Our principal products and services are organized into two business segments: (i) Production Solutions; and (ii) Natural Gas Technologies.
