Matauro LLC Invests $1.19 Million in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. $AEO

Matauro LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 69,415 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 151.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 220.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,843 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,978 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 654,400.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $27.84 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $28.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.44.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $49,917.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 243,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $5,906,042.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 191,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,549.30. This represents a 55.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.45.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc (NYSE: AEO) is a leading American specialty retailer offering apparel, accessories and personal care products for men and women. The company’s flagship brand, American Eagle, focuses on casualwear including denim, tops, outerwear and accessories targeted primarily at teens and young adults. In addition to its core apparel lines, the company operates the Aerie brand of intimates, loungewear and swimwear, which has gained recognition for its body-positive marketing and inclusive sizing.

American Eagle Outfitters conducts business through a combination of over 900 brick-and-mortar stores in North America and Greater China, complemented by a growing e-commerce platform that serves customers around the globe.

