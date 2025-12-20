PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) CAO Gregory Hendry Sells 3,530 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) CAO Gregory Hendry sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total value of $464,689.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 48,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,402,048.12. The trade was a 6.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $133.91 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.74 and a twelve month high of $137.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.58.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.46 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 25.21%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 12.93%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PFSI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 95.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc (NYSE: PFSI) is a leading mortgage banking company based in Westlake Village, California. The firm operates through two primary business segments: Production and Mortgage Servicing Rights (MSR). In its Production segment, PennyMac originates residential mortgage loans through retail, wholesale and correspondent channels, focusing on both purchase and refinance transactions. The MSR segment involves the acquisition and servicing of mortgage loans, whereby the company earns fees for managing loan portfolios on behalf of investors.

Since its founding in 2008, PennyMac has grown through a combination of organic origination and strategic acquisition of servicing rights, positioning itself as one of the largest residential mortgage loan servicers in the United States.

Featured Articles

