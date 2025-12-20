7,002 Shares in NiCE $NICE Purchased by Matauro LLC

Matauro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,002 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in NiCE by 16.1% in the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 29,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NiCE by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NiCE by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 35,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 14,041 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in NiCE in the second quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NiCE by 3.8% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 19,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NICE opened at $109.03 on Friday. NiCE has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $180.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.31.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on NiCE from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. JMP Securities set a $200.00 price objective on NiCE in a report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of NiCE in a research note on Monday. Wedbush lowered shares of NiCE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on shares of NiCE from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NiCE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.38.

NiCE Ltd is a global software provider specializing in solutions for customer engagement, financial crime prevention, public safety, workforce optimization and border security. Its product offerings include cloud-native and on-premises platforms that leverage advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and automation to help organizations enhance customer experiences, streamline operations and ensure regulatory compliance. NiCE’s portfolio addresses the needs of contact centers, financial institutions, government agencies and enterprises across a broad range of industries.

In customer engagement, NiCE delivers tools for omnichannel interaction management, real-time and historical analytics, workforce management, and quality management.

