Matauro LLC Takes $1.69 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Matauro LLC bought a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,062 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTNT. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $585,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 41.2% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 49.0% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 52,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,074,000 after buying an additional 17,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Up 0.6%

FTNT stock opened at $80.24 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.12 and a twelve month high of $114.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $59.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 118.27% and a net margin of 28.58%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Fortinet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.660-2.700 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.730-0.750 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup cut Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Fortinet from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total value of $306,835.38. Following the sale, the vice president owned 10,492,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,874,317.54. The trade was a 0.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $13,710,537.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,445,911,452.29. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co?founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia?Pacific.

Fortinet’s product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next?generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

