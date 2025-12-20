Matauro LLC Purchases 18,649 Shares of VanEck Ethereum ETF $ETHV

Matauro LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Ethereum ETF (BATS:ETHV – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,649 shares during the period. Matauro LLC owned approximately 1.58% of VanEck Ethereum ETF worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETHV. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in VanEck Ethereum ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Ethereum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Ethereum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,543,000.

VanEck Ethereum ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ETHV opened at $43.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.11. VanEck Ethereum ETF has a 12-month low of $21.29 and a 12-month high of $60.29.

VanEck Ethereum ETF Profile

The VanEck Ethereum ETF (ETHV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund provides passive exposure to the price of ether (ETH) less expenses and other liabilities. The shares allow investors to track the performance of ether, without directly owning and managing the digital currency. ETHV was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by VanEck.

