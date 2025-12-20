Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Has $9.77 Million Position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF $MEAR

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,093 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.86% of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF worth $9,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Client First Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Client First Capital LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 39.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 570.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 93.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MEAR stock opened at $50.27 on Friday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.35.

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

