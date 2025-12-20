Sprott Physical Gold Trust $PHYS Shares Purchased by Matauro LLC

Matauro LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,064,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,346 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises 9.7% of Matauro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Matauro LLC owned about 0.44% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $61,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Surience Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 120.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 32.0% during the third quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 222,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 53,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 35.9% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 16,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $33.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average is $28.37. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $19.96 and a 52 week high of $33.44.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

