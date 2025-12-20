iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.37 on December 24th

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.3711 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th. This is a 6.0% increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4%
Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $119.34 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.51 and a 52-week high of $120.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.13.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
