Perpetual Ltd Has $14.29 Million Stock Position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR $YMM

Perpetual Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,101,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,094 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd owned 0.11% of Full Truck Alliance worth $14,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YMM. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 495.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 642.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 274.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Full Truck Alliance Trading Down 1.9%

YMM opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.22. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $14.07. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 target price on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price target on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Monday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Full Truck Alliance currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.43.

Full Truck Alliance Profile

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE: YMM) operates a leading digital freight platform in China, connecting shippers with a vast network of independent truck drivers. The company’s core offering centers on load matching, enabling cargo owners to find suitable carriers quickly through a mobile and web-based interface. By streamlining the booking process, Full Truck Alliance helps reduce downtime and improves overall asset utilization for both shippers and drivers.

The platform features real-time route optimization, electronic waybills, digital payment solutions and in-app communication tools.

