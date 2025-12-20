Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (PGRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 19th

Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0094 per share on Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PGRO opened at $44.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.01. Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $46.65. The company has a market cap of $60.17 million, a PE ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF by 56.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 260,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,721,000 after purchasing an additional 93,768 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 76,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequent Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,586,000.

About Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (PGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that invests in US large-cap growth companies. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PGRO was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

