Perpetual Ltd Invests $17.27 Million in Geo Group Inc (The) $GEO

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 842,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $17,268,000. Perpetual Ltd owned approximately 0.60% of Geo Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Geo Group by 245.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Geo Group during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Geo Group by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Geo Group in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Geo Group in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Geo Group Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of GEO opened at $15.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.68. Geo Group Inc has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $36.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Geo Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $565.42 million for the quarter. Geo Group had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 9.41%.Geo Group has set its FY22 guidance at $2.40-2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Geo Group Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GEO. Jones Trading decreased their price target on shares of Geo Group from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research cut Geo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Geo Group in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Geo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

About Geo Group

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) is a leading provider of correctional, detention and community reentry services to government agencies around the world. As a real estate investment trust, the company specializes in the design, financing, development and operation of secure facilities for adult and juvenile offenders, immigration detainees and individuals requiring mental health treatment or substance abuse programming. GEO’s integrated service model also encompasses electronic monitoring, rehabilitative programming and post-release supervision aimed at reducing recidivism and enhancing public safety.

GEO’s portfolio spans a range of facility types, including medium- and maximum-security correctional institutions, residential reentry centers, mental health treatment units and immigration detention centers.

