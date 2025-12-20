Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 9,963 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 558,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,963 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.8% of Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $66,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,011,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $122.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.71. The company has a market cap of $88.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $125.84.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

