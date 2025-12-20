Hypatia Women CEO ETF (WCEO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 19th

Hypatia Women CEO ETF (NYSEARCA:WCEO – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.2113 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 64.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th.
Hypatia Women CEO ETF Stock Down 0.6%
WCEO stock opened at $33.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.62. Hypatia Women CEO ETF has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.13.
About Hypatia Women CEO ETF
