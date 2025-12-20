Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 212,582 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,499,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212,582 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 4.4% of Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.76% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $161,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FBND. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 285.3% in the first quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $46.29 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $46.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.05. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.28.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

