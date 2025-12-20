Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (PAAA) to Issue Special Dividend of $0.21 on December 24th

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Get Free Report) announced a special dividend on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.2097 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Stock Performance

Shares of PAAA opened at $51.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.35 and a 200-day moving average of $51.36. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a 1 year low of $50.44 and a 1 year high of $52.06.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Company Profile

The PGIM AAA CLO ETF (PAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations with AAA credit rating. Securities are selected using both top-down analysis and bottom-up research. PAAA was launched on Jul 19, 2023 and is issued by PGIM.

