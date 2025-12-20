ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2025

Shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USDGet Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $45.49, but opened at $48.00. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors shares last traded at $47.0540, with a volume of 172,156 shares changing hands.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Trading Up 7.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 3.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.33 and its 200-day moving average is $45.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USD. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

(Get Free Report)

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics. It also intends to invest assets not invested in financial instruments, in debt instruments and/or money market instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.