ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $45.49, but opened at $48.00. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors shares last traded at $47.0540, with a volume of 172,156 shares changing hands.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Trading Up 7.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 3.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.33 and its 200-day moving average is $45.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USD. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics. It also intends to invest assets not invested in financial instruments, in debt instruments and/or money market instruments.

