43,295 Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Purchased by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 43,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,531,000. Vertiv accounts for approximately 2.8% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,006,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,447,000 after purchasing an additional 291,596 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vertiv by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,269,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,930,000 after buying an additional 442,937 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Vertiv by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 6,951,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,490,000 after buying an additional 3,420,144 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,686,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,082,000 after buying an additional 219,970 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,931,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,662,000 after buying an additional 1,024,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $937,810.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,444. This trade represents a 57.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $159.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $202.45.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 50.82%. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 25th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $173.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vertiv from $150.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.48.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

