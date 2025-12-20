GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.41, but opened at $14.18. GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF shares last traded at $14.2330, with a volume of 1,910,018 shares changing hands.

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.23.

Get GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF by 57.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,012,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after acquiring an additional 367,782 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, GatePass Capital LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $426,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (AMDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. AMDL was launched on Mar 4, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.