Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Mitsubishi Estate Co. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 489,292 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 832% from the previous session’s volume of 52,504 shares.The stock last traded at $24.37 and had previously closed at $24.74.

Mitsubishi Estate Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.11.

Get Mitsubishi Estate alerts:

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Mitsubishi Estate has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.090-1.090 EPS.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: MITEY) is one of Japan’s largest real estate developers and a core company within the Mitsubishi corporate group. Headquartered in Tokyo, the firm is best known for large-scale urban development and property leasing, including landmark office districts and mixed-use complexes in central Tokyo. Its businesses span the full real estate value chain, from land acquisition and project development to leasing, sales, property and facility management, and real estate investment management.

The company’s commercial activities cover office buildings, retail and commercial facilities, residential housing, hotels and resorts, and logistics properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.