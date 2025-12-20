Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality, Inc. (NYSE:PRSU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality, Inc. (NYSE:PRSU – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRSU shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Zacks Research upgraded Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th.

In related news, CEO David W. Barry purchased 755 shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.39 per share, for a total transaction of $25,209.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,257.70. The trade was a 0.69% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRSU. Crestview Partners IV GP L.P. purchased a new stake in Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,103,000. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality during the second quarter valued at $59,213,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in the second quarter valued at about $43,665,000. GRS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in the third quarter valued at about $28,507,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in the second quarter worth about $20,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRSU opened at $35.07 on Friday. Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $43.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.55. The stock has a market cap of $991.78 million, a P/E ratio of 2.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.50.

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality (NYSE:PRSU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality had a net margin of 82.54% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $241.02 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality Inc (NYSE: PRSU) is a travel and leisure company focused on delivering immersive experiences at some of North America’s most celebrated destinations. The company’s core operations span scenic attractions such as mountain gondolas and tramways, alpine lodges and wilderness excursions, as well as complementary dining venues that showcase regional flavors. By integrating guided tours, wildlife viewing and seasonal activities, Pursuit aims to create memorable experiences for both individual and group travelers.

In the mountain segment, Pursuit operates marquee attractions including the Banff Gondola and Jasper SkyTram in Canada’s Rocky Mountains, supported by on-site accommodations like Emerald Lake Lodge.

