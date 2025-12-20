Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Insider Ryan Damon Sells 3,222 Shares of Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Damon sold 3,222 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $67,790.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 114,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,577.44. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ryan Damon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 24th, Ryan Damon sold 3,394 shares of Criteo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $66,216.94.

Criteo Price Performance

Criteo stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.55. Criteo S.A. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $47.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Criteo

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 19.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,840,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $177,176,000 after buying an additional 1,297,980 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Criteo by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 5,511,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $195,372,000 after acquiring an additional 104,138 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Criteo by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,411,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $105,711,000 after acquiring an additional 82,134 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in Criteo by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,071,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,562,000 after acquiring an additional 74,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Criteo by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,097,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,803,000 after acquiring an additional 761,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

CRTO has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Criteo from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Criteo from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. DA Davidson set a $38.00 price target on Criteo in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

About Criteo

Criteo is a global technology company specializing in digital performance advertising and commerce media solutions. The company provides a range of AI-driven ad products designed to help brands, retailers, and agencies deliver personalized promotional messages to consumers across web, mobile, and connected TV environments. By leveraging large-scale data analytics and machine learning algorithms, Criteo’s platform optimizes the timing, placement, and creative of ads to drive engagement and conversions.

At the core of Criteo’s offering is its dynamic retargeting solution, which enables advertisers to automatically generate and display personalized product recommendations based on user behavior.

