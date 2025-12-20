Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Insider Ryan Damon Sells 3,222 Shares of Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Damon sold 3,222 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $67,790.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 114,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,577.44. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Ryan Damon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 24th, Ryan Damon sold 3,394 shares of Criteo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $66,216.94.
Criteo Price Performance
Criteo stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.55. Criteo S.A. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $47.26.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Criteo
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CRTO has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Criteo from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Criteo from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. DA Davidson set a $38.00 price target on Criteo in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.
About Criteo
Criteo is a global technology company specializing in digital performance advertising and commerce media solutions. The company provides a range of AI-driven ad products designed to help brands, retailers, and agencies deliver personalized promotional messages to consumers across web, mobile, and connected TV environments. By leveraging large-scale data analytics and machine learning algorithms, Criteo’s platform optimizes the timing, placement, and creative of ads to drive engagement and conversions.
At the core of Criteo’s offering is its dynamic retargeting solution, which enables advertisers to automatically generate and display personalized product recommendations based on user behavior.
