Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.40.

IMUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Immunic from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Immunic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Immunic in a research report on Monday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Immunic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ IMUX opened at $0.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.81. Immunic has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.39.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts predict that Immunic will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMUX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Immunic during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Immunic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunic in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Immunic in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel oral therapies to treat chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases as well as certain cancers. The company’s research strategy centers on small-molecule immunology, aiming to offer targeted treatments with improved safety and tolerability profiles. By modulating key signaling pathways within the immune system, Immunic seeks to address underlying disease mechanisms and achieve durable therapeutic benefits for patients.

Immunic’s lead product candidate, vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838), is an oral selective dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH) inhibitor in Phase 2 clinical development for conditions including ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease and relapsing multiple sclerosis.

