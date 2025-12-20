Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Director Peter Thompson Sells 900 Shares of Stock

Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) Director Peter Thompson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $40,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,595,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,021,377. The trade was a 0.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock opened at $42.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.25. Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06.

Senior insiders and institutional holders still retain very large stakes (reported holdings ~3.596M shares each, valued ~ $160M), which signals continued alignment with long?term performance and limits the risk of a meaningful shift in control.

Director Peter A. Thompson sold a total of 1,875 SION shares across Dec. 17–19 at an average price ~ $44.49–44.50 (proceeds ? $83.4k). Each sale is small relative to his stake (ownership dipped ~0.03%), but the filings can prompt negative short?term sentiment.

OrbiMed Advisors LLC (reported as a director-level holder) executed the same pattern of sales (875, 100 and 900 shares on Dec. 17–19) at similar prices, reducing its position by ~0.02–0.03%. Like the individual sales, the absolute size is small versus the owner's remaining stake but likely contributes to today's downside pressure.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Siren L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,400,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,484,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sionna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Sionna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,948,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Sionna Therapeutics by 114.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 135,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 72,185 shares during the period.

SION has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Jones Trading assumed coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sionna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Sionna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation RNA therapeutics for oncology and immunology indications. Leveraging proprietary lipid nanoparticle and coacervate delivery technologies, the company aims to overcome key challenges associated with stability, targeting and immune activation that have historically limited the clinical performance of mRNA-based medicines. Its strategic focus spans both solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as selected autoimmune disorders, reflecting a broad ambition to harness the power of messenger RNA in diverse therapeutic areas.

At the heart of Sionna’s approach is a platform that combines optimized ionizable lipids with bespoke surface chemistries to enhance payload delivery, intracellular release and endosomal escape.

